Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 $DDM

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM – Free Report) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.35% of ProShares Ultra Dow30 worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the second quarter valued at $510,000. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 7.9% during the second quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 76,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the second quarter valued at $48,478,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 3.5% during the first quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the first quarter valued at $754,000.

ProShares Ultra Dow30 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DDM opened at $111.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.28. The stock has a market cap of $477.90 million, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.84. ProShares Ultra Dow30 has a 52-week low of $69.07 and a 52-week high of $114.57.

ProShares Ultra Dow30 Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Dow30 (DDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to the price-weighted Dow Jones Industrial Average, which includes 30 of the largest and most stable US companies. DDM was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by ProShares.

