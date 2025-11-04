General Dynamics Corporation $GD Shares Acquired by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 16,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total value of $2,617,617.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,328,685.24. This represents a 26.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 17,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.40, for a total value of $5,600,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,260,782.80. The trade was a 51.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 193,110 shares of company stock worth $60,778,364. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $341.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $92.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52-week low of $239.20 and a 52-week high of $360.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $332.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.41.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 8.18%.The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on GD. Susquehanna upped their price target on General Dynamics from $365.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $385.00 price objective on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.89.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

