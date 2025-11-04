Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Has $969,000 Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,214.3% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN stock opened at $296.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $287.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.63. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.30 and a 1-year high of $335.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The firm has a market cap of $159.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.49.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Amgen from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,000.91. The trade was a 14.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

