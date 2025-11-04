Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target Raised to $550.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $425.00 to $550.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 23.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FN. Zacks Research raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Fabrinet from $234.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fabrinet from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.83.

Fabrinet Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of FN stock opened at $443.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.79. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $148.55 and a fifty-two week high of $453.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 9.72%.The business had revenue of $909.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Fabrinet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 9,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.52, for a total value of $3,134,723.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 46,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,165,828.48. This represents a 17.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.15, for a total value of $5,044,195.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 13,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,966,062.45. This represents a 50.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,049 shares of company stock valued at $9,360,401. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 69,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,707,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

