MBX Biosciences (NASDAQ:MBX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at TD Cowen

Investment analysts at TD Cowen began coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences (NASDAQ:MBX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded MBX Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Truist Financial began coverage on MBX Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on MBX Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MBX Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on MBX Biosciences from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Get MBX Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MBX

MBX Biosciences Stock Down 6.1%

Insider Transactions at MBX Biosciences

MBX stock opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. MBX Biosciences has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.13. The stock has a market cap of $692.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, CEO P. Kent Hawryluk bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $272,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 468,277 shares in the company, valued at $6,387,298.28. The trade was a 4.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven L. Hoerter bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,000. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders bought 706,666 shares of company stock worth $12,537,788.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in MBX Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in MBX Biosciences by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in MBX Biosciences by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in MBX Biosciences by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in MBX Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000.

MBX Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Our company was founded by global leaders with a transformative approach to peptide drug design and development. Leveraging this expertise, we designed our proprietary Precision Endocrine Peptide™, or PEPTM, platform to overcome the key limitations of unmodified and modified peptide therapies and to improve clinical outcomes and simplify disease management for patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MBX Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBX Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.