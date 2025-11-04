Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Price Performance
CGO opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.55.
About Calamos Global Total Return Fund
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Global Total Return Fund
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Amazon vs. Apple: Which Mag 7 Is the Better Buy?
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Is Starbucks Quietly Setting Up for a Major 2026 Comeback?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Semiconductor Supercycle: Why Onsemi Stock Could Double as AI and EV Growth Accelerate
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.