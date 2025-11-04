Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Price Performance

CGO opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.55.

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

