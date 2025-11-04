Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 106.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liquidia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LQDA

Liquidia Stock Performance

Shares of LQDA opened at $25.22 on Tuesday. Liquidia has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $29.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.41. Liquidia had a negative net margin of 732.17% and a negative return on equity of 232.96%. The business had revenue of $54.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.86 million. The business’s revenue was up 1106.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Liquidia will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning sold 328,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $9,447,553.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 430,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,399,229.84. This represents a 43.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Adair sold 26,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $725,948.02. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 171,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,867.94. This represents a 13.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 849,141 shares of company stock valued at $23,584,920. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidia

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its position in Liquidia by 2.0% during the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 28,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Liquidia by 10.2% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Liquidia by 65.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Liquidia by 24.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Liquidia by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 25,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liquidia

(Get Free Report)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.