Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1338 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE EOI opened at $20.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.50. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $22.10.
About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund
