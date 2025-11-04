Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1338 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EOI opened at $20.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.50. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $22.10.

Get Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund alerts:

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.