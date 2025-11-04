BTIG Research Reiterates Buy Rating for Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $61.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 163.50% from the stock’s current price.

VRDN has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $23.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.01 and a quick ratio of 11.01. Viridian Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.23.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.00). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.95% and a negative net margin of 112,806.88%.The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc bought 454,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,914,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,118,076. The trade was a 13.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Viridian Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 30,392 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 89,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 31,323 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 318,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $526,000.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.