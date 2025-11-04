BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BNY opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average is $9.80. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.86.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

