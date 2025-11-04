BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:BNY opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average is $9.80. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.86.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Amazon vs. Apple: Which Mag 7 Is the Better Buy?
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Is Starbucks Quietly Setting Up for a Major 2026 Comeback?
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Semiconductor Supercycle: Why Onsemi Stock Could Double as AI and EV Growth Accelerate
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.