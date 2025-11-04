Needham & Company LLC Raises NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Price Target to $47.00

NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NSSC. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in a report on Friday, October 10th. TD Cowen upgraded NAPCO Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upgraded NAPCO Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Zacks Research upgraded NAPCO Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $50.00 price target on NAPCO Security Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of NSSC opened at $40.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.08 and its 200 day moving average is $33.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.52. NAPCO Security Technologies has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $48.12.

NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.81 million. NAPCO Security Technologies had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 23.90%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NAPCO Security Technologies will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in NAPCO Security Technologies by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in NAPCO Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in NAPCO Security Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in NAPCO Security Technologies by 227.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in NAPCO Security Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

