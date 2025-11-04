Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0464 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE BTT opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $22.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.97.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

