Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0464 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Down 0.4%
NYSE BTT opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $22.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.97.
About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Amazon vs. Apple: Which Mag 7 Is the Better Buy?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Is Starbucks Quietly Setting Up for a Major 2026 Comeback?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Semiconductor Supercycle: Why Onsemi Stock Could Double as AI and EV Growth Accelerate
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.