Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Declares $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1733 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.5%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund stock opened at $28.52 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $28.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 291.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. NWF Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 2,027.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

