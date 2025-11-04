BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:DSU)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0987 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:DSU opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $11.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average of $10.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 10.7% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 13,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 9.5% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 86,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

