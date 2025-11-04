NewSquare Capital LLC Buys 55,196 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 940,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,196 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. NewSquare Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $61,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Towercrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,818,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 462,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,096,000 after buying an additional 7,064 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,776,000 after buying an additional 16,510 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $72.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.95. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $73.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

