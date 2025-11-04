NewSquare Capital LLC Has $29.40 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $29,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 688.7% in the second quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.8% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 189.3% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $74.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.43 and a 200-day moving average of $73.46. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $71.10 and a 1 year high of $75.15.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

