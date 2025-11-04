NewSquare Capital LLC Raises Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce $CM

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,357 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $6,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CM. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

CM stock opened at $83.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.96. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $53.62 and a 1-year high of $84.01. The company has a market capitalization of $77.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.67%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.64%.

CM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

