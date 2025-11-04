iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB Stake Increased by Optivise Advisory Services LLC

Optivise Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 1.4% of Optivise Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Optivise Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Auour Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $374.08 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $264.17 and a twelve month high of $377.77. The company has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.94.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.