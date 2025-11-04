Advisors Preferred LLC Cuts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Advisors Preferred LLC reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 49.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockline Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Optivise Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 2,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KDT Advisors LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. KDT Advisors LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, CEO Maria Black sold 23,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.32, for a total transaction of $7,041,843.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 76,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,720,349.52. This trade represents a 23.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 4,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $1,368,373.98. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,651.52. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $257.17 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.16 and a 52-week high of $329.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $288.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 70.63% and a net margin of 19.79%.The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $288.00 to $272.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $303.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.67.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

