Huntington National Bank Has $176.49 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,602,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,777 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Huntington National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.29% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $176,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $125.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $126.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.18.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

