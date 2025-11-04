Advisors Preferred LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $PHB

Advisors Preferred LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,614 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC owned 0.94% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,392,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,706,000 after purchasing an additional 26,107 shares during the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Seros Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Seros Financial LLC now owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $233,000.

Shares of PHB stock opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.38. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $18.73.

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

