WorthPointe LLC Sells 1,121 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

WorthPointe LLC lessened its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 33.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. WorthPointe LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 15.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,395,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,616,380,000 after acquiring an additional 19,817,022 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Charles Schwab by 12.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,048,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,422,795,000 after acquiring an additional 8,954,248 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Charles Schwab by 10.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,440,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,384 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 16.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,115,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,309 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 5.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,586,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,220,107,000 after acquiring an additional 743,906 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $299,122.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,830.74. This trade represents a 8.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $4,851,552.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,866 shares of company stock valued at $6,370,897. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SCHW. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.45.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $93.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.46. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a one year low of $65.88 and a one year high of $99.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 21.26%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.29%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

