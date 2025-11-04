Rockline Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,004 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Rockline Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Rockline Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 109.3% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of CMG opened at $31.46 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $66.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.14 and its 200 day moving average is $46.52. The stock has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 44.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMG. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

