Key Financial Inc Buys 1,191 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,818 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 1,770.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE:ORCL opened at $257.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $278.42 and its 200-day moving average is $227.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The firm has a market cap of $735.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.53.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $11,065,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 154,030 shares in the company, valued at $42,610,859.20. The trade was a 20.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 49,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total transaction of $13,971,282.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 151,999 shares in the company, valued at $43,018,756.98. The trade was a 24.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 204,254 shares of company stock worth $60,227,807 over the last ninety days. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas set a $377.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $271.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.69.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

