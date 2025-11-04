Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF $IJK

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,077 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up 0.5% of Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $18,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 200.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1%
NYSEARCA IJK opened at $95.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $71.69 and a twelve month high of $100.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.94 and a 200 day moving average of $91.93.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
