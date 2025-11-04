Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF $IJK

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,077 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up 0.5% of Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $18,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 200.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $95.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $71.69 and a twelve month high of $100.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.94 and a 200 day moving average of $91.93.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.