Clarity Wealth Development LLC Has $4.10 Million Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF $DISV

Clarity Wealth Development LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Clarity Wealth Development LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Clarity Wealth Development LLC owned about 0.13% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISV. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 23,564 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 28,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 35.2%

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.50. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $34.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.78.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

