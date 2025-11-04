Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Purchases 15,614 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,614 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 2.0% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $34,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 85.3% in the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 263.6% during the second quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on PEP shares. DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.95.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $143.60 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $167.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The firm had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

