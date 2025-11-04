Bank of Montreal Can Sells 46,509 Shares of Aon plc $AON

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 323,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,509 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in AON were worth $115,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,778,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,893,382,000 after acquiring an additional 258,699 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 318.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,200,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,397 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AON by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,390,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,053,000 after purchasing an additional 61,350 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of AON by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,290,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,163,000 after purchasing an additional 131,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,136,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AON from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AON from $436.00 to $433.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $400.00 to $426.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AON in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.21.

AON Trading Down 0.3%

AON stock opened at $339.63 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $323.73 and a 1-year high of $412.97. The firm has a market cap of $73.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $356.07 and its 200-day moving average is $358.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. AON had a return on equity of 50.91% and a net margin of 15.54%.The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

About AON

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

