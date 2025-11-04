Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Buys 46,511 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,954,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 46,511 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.4% of Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $94,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $24,806,000. US Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 226,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,918,000 after buying an additional 23,542 shares in the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 136,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 23,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM stock opened at $55.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $56.31.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

