Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,006,377 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 212,884 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.70% of Starbucks worth $733,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 8,293 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Ted Buchan & Co grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 8,066 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $80.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.51. Starbucks Corporation has a one year low of $75.50 and a one year high of $117.46. The stock has a market cap of $92.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.84%. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.22%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Bank of America increased their price target on Starbucks from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $100.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital set a $165.00 price target on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

