KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR Stake Lessened by Partners Group Holding AG

Partners Group Holding AG reduced its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 452,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 41,703 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for 2.8% of Partners Group Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $60,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 20,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Lynwood Price Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lynwood Price Capital Management LP now owns 164,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,817,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 5,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 4,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 894.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 19,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 17,881 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR opened at $117.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.56. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.15 and a 1-year high of $170.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.91.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $116,828,940.50. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 81,361,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,736,465,326.50. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. HSBC lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.27.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

