J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Takes $1.12 Million Position in Sony Corporation $SONY

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Sony by 3.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,845,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,198,000 after acquiring an additional 257,838 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Sony during the first quarter worth approximately $78,905,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Sony by 124.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,060,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,849 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Sony by 4,056.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,973,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Sony by 0.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,753,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Sony stock opened at $27.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. Sony Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.70. The company has a market cap of $168.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Sony ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Sony had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $17.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $189.90 earnings per share. Sony has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sony Corporation will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Sony to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sony in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

