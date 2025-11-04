Key Financial Inc Acquires 4,905 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCR

Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCR. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $364,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $196,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 131.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,019.8% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCR opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $19.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

