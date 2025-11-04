ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts recently commented on AAVMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

AAVMY stock opened at $30.12 on Tuesday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $34.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.69.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and financial services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; investment and insurance products; and consumer, personal, car, and home improvement loan.

