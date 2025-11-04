Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Invests $7.73 Million in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 48,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,733,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 8.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NRG shares. Melius started coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Melius Research started coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.54.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG Energy stock opened at $174.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.57 and a fifty-two week high of $180.54. The company has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 78.98 and a beta of 1.14.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). NRG Energy had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 88.22%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,654,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 48,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,528,505. The trade was a 18.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Articles

