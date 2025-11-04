Resolute Holdings Management (NYSE:RHLD) Releases Earnings Results

Resolute Holdings Management (NYSE:RHLD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Resolute Holdings Management Trading Up 97.6%

Shares of RHLD stock opened at $145.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.43. Resolute Holdings Management has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $148.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Resolute Holdings Management in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Resolute Holdings Management Company Profile

Resolute Holdings Management, Inc operates as an alternative asset management platform company. The company was incorporated in 2024 and is based in New York, New York.

