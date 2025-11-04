Establishment Labs (ESTA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.54) per share and revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter. Establishment Labs has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.03). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 49.89% and a negative return on equity of 224.34%. The company had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Establishment Labs to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ESTA stock opened at $47.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.84. Establishment Labs has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $54.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Establishment Labs in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Establishment Labs from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 900.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the second quarter worth $9,050,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 133.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 116,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 66,695 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 50.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 488,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,872,000 after purchasing an additional 164,788 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 21.5% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 907,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,761,000 after purchasing an additional 160,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

