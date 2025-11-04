Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $725.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.59 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 34.04%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $63.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Air Lease has a 52-week low of $38.25 and a 52-week high of $64.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.68%.

AL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen downgraded Air Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Cowen cut Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Lease has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.29.

In other Air Lease news, EVP David Beker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $317,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,514.10. This represents a 26.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $317,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 141,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,983,458.12. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $746,380. Corporate insiders own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,459,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,084,000 after purchasing an additional 28,227 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,235,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,250,000 after purchasing an additional 48,413 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 26.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 492,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,786,000 after purchasing an additional 104,085 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 439,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the second quarter worth approximately $22,986,000. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

