Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.200-1.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.4 billion-$3.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.4 billion. Capri also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.700-0.80 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Capri from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Capri from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Capri in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. Capri has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $26.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.82.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.18 million. Capri had a negative return on equity of 53.50% and a negative net margin of 26.73%.Capri’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Capri will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the second quarter worth about $139,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Capri during the second quarter worth about $173,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 13.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Capri during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

