Tvardi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVRD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tvardi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVRD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.50.

TVRD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Tvardi Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tvardi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Tvardi Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Tvardi Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Tvardi Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th.

Tvardi Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TVRD opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.74. Tvardi Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $43.65.

Tvardi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.49). Tvardi Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 565.83% and a negative net margin of 678.79%.

Institutional Trading of Tvardi Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tvardi Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,617,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Tvardi Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Tvardi Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Tvardi Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new position in Tvardi Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,427,000. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tvardi Therapeutics

