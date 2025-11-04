Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect Corbus Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($1.80) per share for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by $0.11. On average, analysts expect Corbus Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $20.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CRBP. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Mizuho set a $39.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corbus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yuval Cohen sold 8,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $153,797.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 138,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,525.18. This represents a 6.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 12,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $220,936.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,787.26. The trade was a 15.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,674 shares of company stock valued at $713,870. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 333.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 55,314 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

