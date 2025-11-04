Cycurion (CYCU) vs. Its Competitors Financial Comparison

Cycurion (NASDAQ:CYCU – Get Free Report) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “PROTECTION – SFTY” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Cycurion to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Cycurion and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cycurion N/A -236.69% -63.05% Cycurion Competitors -36.70% -32.15% -5.33%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.6% of Cycurion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “PROTECTION – SFTY” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Cycurion shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “PROTECTION – SFTY” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Cycurion has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cycurion’s rivals have a beta of 8.40, indicating that their average share price is 740% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cycurion and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cycurion 1 0 0 0 1.00 Cycurion Competitors 408 700 1123 72 2.37

As a group, “PROTECTION – SFTY” companies have a potential upside of 398.65%. Given Cycurion’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cycurion has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cycurion and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cycurion $17.77 million $1.23 million -4.27 Cycurion Competitors $1.24 billion $109.95 million 21.05

Cycurion’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cycurion. Cycurion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Cycurion rivals beat Cycurion on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

Cycurion Company Profile

Cycurion is a global leading provider of Network Communications and Information Technology Security Solutions. Our mission is to develop and deliver world-class, cutting-edge solutions for our clients, regardless of size or complication, expressly optimizing your IT environment to meet the business need and to keep projects on track and on budget.

