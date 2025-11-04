Clarity Wealth Development LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Clarity Wealth Development LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 19.7% of Clarity Wealth Development LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Clarity Wealth Development LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $19,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $339,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 388,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,720 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,221,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 65,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,923,000 after purchasing an additional 17,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA VTI opened at $335.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $339.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $326.94 and its 200-day moving average is $307.54.
About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
