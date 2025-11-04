UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Stock Holdings Raised by RiverGlades Family Offices LLC

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,846,764,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,729,585 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,519,620,000 after buying an additional 5,583,343 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,847,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,537,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,839 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,641,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $859,518,000 after buying an additional 950,928 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,070,385 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,702,736,000 after buying an additional 847,054 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $267.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.12.

UNH stock opened at $333.87 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $302.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $113.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.14%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

