RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Purchases Shares of 4,000 Nutrien Ltd. $NTR

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 48.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,992,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291,518 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,191,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,503 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Nutrien by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,786,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,181 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,542,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,554,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,927,000 after purchasing an additional 927,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.78.

Nutrien Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NTR opened at $54.56 on Tuesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $65.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.20. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.51%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 78.14%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

