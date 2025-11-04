RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 79.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $49.70 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $50.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.36.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1087 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.