Best Industrial Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – November 3rd

Cipher Mining, Caterpillar, Linde, ON Semiconductor, and Eaton are the five Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that manufacture or provide capital goods, machinery, transportation, construction and related services — for example, heavy-equipment makers, aerospace and defense firms, industrial distributors, and logistics providers. Investors use industrial stocks to gain exposure to economic activity and infrastructure spending, but the sector is typically cyclical and sensitive to changes in growth, commodity prices, and capital expenditure cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.
Cipher Mining (CIFR)
Caterpillar (CAT)
Linde (LIN)
Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.
ON Semiconductor (ON)
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
Eaton (ETN)
Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.
