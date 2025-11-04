Short Interest in Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (NASDAQ:OZEM) Drops By 26.8%

Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (NASDAQ:OZEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 16,900 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the September 30th total of 23,100 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF Stock Performance

OZEM stock opened at $29.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.40 million, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.86. Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $29.53.

Institutional Trading of Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OZEM. Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 53,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 75,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter.

Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF Company Profile

The Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (OZEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies from around the world involved in pharmaceutical drugs and supplements used for weight management. OZEM was launched on May 21, 2024 and is issued by Roundhill.

