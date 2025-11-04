ProShares Ultra Top QQQ (NASDAQ:QQUP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ProShares Ultra Top QQQ (NASDAQ:QQUP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the September 30th total of 11,700 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Top QQQ

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Top QQQ stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Top QQQ (NASDAQ:QQUP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,389,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 31.25% of ProShares Ultra Top QQQ at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares Ultra Top QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQUP stock opened at $63.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.28. ProShares Ultra Top QQQ has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $65.32.

ProShares Ultra Top QQQ Announces Dividend

About ProShares Ultra Top QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0703 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th.

ProShares Ultra Top QQQ seeks to deliver 2× the daily performance of the Nasdaq?100?Mega Index using swap-based leverage. It’s designed for short-term trading to gain amplified exposure to mega-cap tech, not for long-term investment.

