Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Genmab A/S (GMAB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ: GMAB):

10/31/2025 – Genmab A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/27/2025 – Genmab A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Johnson Rice.

10/27/2025 – Genmab A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

10/18/2025 – Genmab A/S was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/15/2025 – Genmab A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Genmab A/S had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/2/2025 – Genmab A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/2/2025 – Genmab A/S had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Genmab A/S had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/26/2025 – Genmab A/S was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/23/2025 – Genmab A/S was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.