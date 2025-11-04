Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Genmab A/S (GMAB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ: GMAB):
- 10/31/2025 – Genmab A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/27/2025 – Genmab A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Johnson Rice.
- 10/27/2025 – Genmab A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.
- 10/18/2025 – Genmab A/S was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 10/15/2025 – Genmab A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/8/2025 – Genmab A/S had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 10/2/2025 – Genmab A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 10/2/2025 – Genmab A/S had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/27/2025 – Genmab A/S had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 9/26/2025 – Genmab A/S was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 9/23/2025 – Genmab A/S was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.
